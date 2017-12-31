‘I can’t criticize others when my house is burning’ – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has mounted a strong defence for his consistent criticisms of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying he has a duty to correct errors in his party before he takes his criticisms elsewhere.

Some NDC top officials have criticized Mr. Rawlings for constantly highlighting the flaws of a party he founded.

One of those officials, a former Deputy Chief of Staff under the Mahama administration, Valerie Sawyer, had argued in an article that Mr. Rawlings was so obsessed with the NDC that he was prepared to destroy anyone and anything in the NDC if that will suit his agenda to be in the driving seat.

She accused Mr. Rawlings of “still flogging a dead horse” although they are in opposition.

“They say he booms … I say he buzzes … like an agitated mosquito … looking for his next victim. Again, he heads for other Heads of State … describing their governance as riddled with corruption. Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Akufo-Addo) reign is unsullied? Really? Who born dog … in fact … who born monkey?”

“JJ oooo JJ … the great Papa JJ … the one and only Junior Jesus … the great saint who never does wrong … you are still flogging a dead horse … the NDC is in opposition in case you have not noticed, while a living raging bull is moving around with reckless abandon destroying everything it finds in its path including the assets and citizens of this nation,” she wrote in the article.

Offering explanations to these constant criticisms at the 31st December Revolution Anniversary, Mr. Rawlings explained that the only way to legitimize his right to expose flaws of other political parties, is to criticize his party.

“Some latter-day party officials have now made it their chore to denigrate me for speaking loudly and forcefully about the wrongs in the NDC when the party was in power. Many of these political novices, eager to please their paymasters may be oblivious to the countless times my counsel was treated with contempt. I cannot lay claim to the position of party founder and spend time criticizing another party or institution when my house is burning. Removing the log in my eye is the only way to legitimize any right to expose the speck in another’s.

Deal with vigilantism

He was however quick to raise concerns about what he described as the “rise of vigilantism which is breeding a new standard in lawlessness” adding that “it has to be brought to book”

“Vigilantism perceived to be protected by political authority is a one-way road to a break down of law and order. The attacks on the High Court in Kumasi, the recent attacks on a Member of Parliament in Brong Ahafo and other reported incidents of highhandedness by perceived political agents have to be denounced forcefully and dealt with in a firm and swift manner that will inspire public confidence.”

