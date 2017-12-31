Hundreds march in Ho to observe 31st December revolution [Photos]

Hundreds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and supporters of the 31st December 1981 revolution, have taken to the streets in Ho in the Volta Region, to commemorate the day.

The group, processed peacefully through some principal streets in the Volta Regional capital ahead of an official address by former President and leader of the revolution, Jerry John Rawlings.

This year’s event, the 36th anniversary, is being held under the theme, “Uniting around the principles of probity, accountability, and social justice”.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as well as Volta Regional executives of the NDC are among persons participating in the Sunday morning march.

About the 31st December Revolution

On 31st December 1981, former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings led a group of soldiers to topple the late President Hilla Liman’s government to form the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC).

The PNDC was an amalgamation of the Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC) which on 4th June 1978, deposed the Supreme Military Council (SMC) II, and handed over power to Liman’s government after elections.

The PNDC steered the affairs of the country until 1992, when the country was returned to constitutional democracy.

By: Jonas Nyabor & King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana