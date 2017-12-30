Media also deserve V8 treatment during tours – A/R GJA Chair

The Ashanti Regional branch Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Kingsley Hope has charged politicians and other government officials to prioritize the welfare of journalists when travelling with them on assignments.

He expressed worry over the rickety vehicles given to Journalists during working visits or tours by Ministers and other Government officials- a development he indicated was a threat to the lives of journalists.

Mr Hope made the remarks at a press soiree organized by the KMA as part of its annual end of year meetings with journalists in the region.

He cited an incident where one of the journalists in the region sustained injuries during a tour with a Government official.

He indicated that the death of his colleague at the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, Samuel Nuamah in August 2015, must also serve as a wakeup call for authorities to see to the welfare of journalists when travelling with them to cover stories.

Mr Hope also appealed to authorities at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to always ensure better vehicles are provided for journalists when they are touring with any Government official.

The Chairman stressed that journalists also deserve to sit in V8 vehicles as the politicians and Government officials.

“Last two years or so, some of us were following the Minister for a program and there was an accident. Evans Nkum is not here and as we talk the metal that was slotted into his hand is still intact. It was all as a result of rickety vehicles given to journalists. I have been a witnessed myself. Sometimes I even feel we should boycott some of these programs because the vehicle given to us is rickety one”.

He also called on journalists to remain professional in the discharge of their duties.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi called on journalists to support the development of the metropolis.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana