Iran protests: Citizens told to avoid ‘illegal gatherings’

The Iranian government has told people to avoid “illegal gatherings” in the wake of two days of angry anti-establishment protests in the country.

Scores have been arrested in protests over corruption and living standards.

Some small groups have continued demonstrations in Tehran and elsewhere.

But Interior Minister Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli urged people “not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens”.

The Iranian authorities are blaming anti-revolutionaries and agents of foreign powers for the outbreak of anti-establishment protest.

In the US, the Trump administration warned Iran overnight that the world was watching its response.

Meanwhile, thousands of pro-government demonstrators attended rallies on Saturday.

These official rallies were organised in advance of the anti-government protests, to mark the eighth anniversary of the suppression of major street protests.

Source:BBC