Wenette Foundation supports KITH Mental Home

A Non-Governmental Organization, Wenette Foundation, has donated clothes and food items to KITH Mental Home.

The gesture formed part of the NGO’s activities to celebrate Christmas with deprived communities.

KITH Mental Home, which is located at Apollo in Takoradi, is home to dozens of men and women with mental illness.

Wenette Foundation, which is led by two sisters, Wendy and Antoinette Coomson, presented bags of rice, cooking oil, biscuits, sachets of water, bags of clothes among other items to help in the running of the home.

They said they were touched by the plight of the Home hence the donation especially during the Christmas festivities to entertain as well as meet their needs.

“We all have a responsibility to care for other people, to help those less fortunate than ourselves. When you have some spare cash, time or goods, it is an opening to help out in this festive season.”

The founder and caretaker of the Home, Habiba Fuseini, said her friends and family had abandoned her following her decision to take care of the patients.

She however said, “I am not bothered because it is not my children and family who will take me to heaven; it is my deeds which will”.

While expressing appreciation for the gesture, she noted that the Home needed mattresses and wooden beds as well as assistance to set up a vocational training facility for the inmates.

She also appealed to other NGOs and philanthropists to come to the aid of the facility, adding that they require assistance from medical staff and pharmacies in accessing drugs for the inmates.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana