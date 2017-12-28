Suhuyini supports healthcare delivery in Tamale North with new Centre

The Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini is working towards increasingly satisfying the health needs of his constituents by building new health facilities while refurbishing dilapidated projects across his constituency.

The latest of such facilities are a newly built Reproductive and Child Health Service Centre and a rehabilitated health post at Choggu in the Sagnarigu district.

Alhassan Suhuyini, at the official handing over ceremony today [Thursday] promised to do his best to improve the well-being of his constituents.

According to him, these projects, and others which have already executed were funded by his share of the Members of Parliament Common Fund which is incorporated into the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The Tamale North Legislator recalled how health professionals posted to that community attended to patients particularly lactating mothers and children under trees, hence his rapid intervention.

Education

Alhassan Suhuyini said he procured 400 dual desks for distribution to some selected basic schools that lacked furniture, compelling pupils to lie on the bare floor to write.

He disclosed that GHc40,000.00 was expended on brilliant-but-needy students pursuing various courses at the tertiary levels.

Agriculture

As a peri-urban constituency where agriculture is the economic mainstay of most residents in the Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini said 200 farmers had received fertilizers to improve their yields.

He decried the fall armyworms invasion of farmlands for which reason knapsack sprayers were distributed to reduce its widespread.

Alhassan Suhuyini also called for peaceful coexistence to enable him accomplish his unfinished agenda in fulfillment of his 2016 campaign promises.

He described the year 2017 as the toughest in his political life and anticipated that 2018 will be better.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogma/citifmonline.com/Ghana