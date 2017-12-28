Citi Breakfast Show gets jazzy with master pianist Isaac Aryee [Video]

The Citi Breakfast Show got lit this morning [Thursday] when internationally-acclaimed keyboardist Isaac Aryee treated listeners to some great compositions.

Isaac who recently released his maiden album ‘On a Serious Note’ did renditions of some songs from his repertoire and others from both local and foreign artistes.

With Kwayba and Niella on vocals, Isaac and his team performed to a live band set-up, giving listeners of the Citi Breakfast Show a different feel of the Christmas season.

Isaac revealed that he took so much inspiration from the late Danny Nettey, who he said was among those who inspired the recent contemporary gospel genre that has gained currency among gospel music lovers in Ghana.

Isaac Aryee is a master keyboardist, producer and composer who has carved an impressive niche for himself for more than 20 years in the music industry.

His music prowess can be likened to the late legendary pianist Kiki Gyan of Osibisa fame and multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah of the Ohia Beyeya band.

Isaac became one of the most sought after keyboardists and performed countless gigs with an envious plethora of artists and bands including McFly, WestLife, Osibisa, Mory Kante ,Will Young, Skunk Anansie, Elton John, and Lionel Richie amongst many others.

Apart from his skill as contemporary concert pianist and keyboardist, Isaac can function as a music director and he also offers training for worship teams, choral groups and music ensembles in general.

As a composer, he has a demonstrable experience in writing scores/music for Films, TV, Jingles etc.

As an Audio Consultant, Isaac has also served as R&D Consultant and power user for the three major Keyboard Manufacturing Companies.

Isaac will be staging a show called ‘Kaleidoscope’ on 27th January, 2018.

Watch Isaac’s performance on Citi Breakfast Show below on Thursday, December 28, 2017:



By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana