Tamale hospitals record 11 births on Christmas Day

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and the Tamale Central Hospital (TCH) recorded 11 births on Christmas Day.

The TTH recorded seven babies out of six deliveries; three of which were spontaneous vaginal deliveries while three others required surgical operations.

Three males and four girls were born, with two of the girls being twins.

The TCH recorded four spontaneous deliveries producing two boys and two girls.

All the deliveries were recorded before 11:00 GMT

The Midwife in charge of the Labour Ward at the TTH, Madam Mariama Musah, told the Ghana News Agency on Monday that all the children and their mothers were in good condition, adding that some of them had already been discharged.

The Midwife in-charge of the Labour Ward of the TCH, Madam Mohammed Ayishetu, also said there were no complications adding that the children and their mothers were in good condition and have been discharged.

Source: GNA