Love is one of the most powerful emotions, yet it’s also one of the most mysterious. What is it exactly and why do we feel it? People say that it’s the most natural feeling in the world. Parents feel it instantly for their children, and they say there is nothing like a mother’s love. But love can also be brutal and tempestuous, causing people to commit crimes of passion they would only commit out of tormented feelings of unrequited love and anguish. Poets have written about it, musicians have sung about it, actors have acted it, and we’ve all felt it at some point. When love stirs our soul, it’s the most wonderful feeling ever. If you’re as fascinated as we are, join us as we take a look at 20 surprising facts about love and attraction.

There Probably Is Such A Thing As Love At First Sight

Can you really fall in love with someone you’ve only just met? Love at first sight sounds incredibly romantic, but it also doesn’t sound plausible for the most part. How can you fall in love with someone you didn’t even know existed just a few minutes earlier? However, there probably is such a thing as love at first sight. Psychologists reckon it doesn’t take us long at all to make up our mind about whether we could love someone or not. In fact, we can make up our mind as quickly as just five seconds. It’s all to do with body language. Non-verbal communication accounts for around 90% of all communication, and though we might not realise it, we form our early impressions on someone based on their body language alone. No doubt you’ve experienced this for yourself. You’ve seen a hot person walk into the room and felt your heart melt. Although you don’t even know their name, you’ve already decided that you could actually love this person.

Men Get Real Upset When Relationships Come To An End

Okay, obviously we all get a bit upset when relationships end. But men get really upset like you wouldn’t believe. In fact, according to studies, men get more emotional than women! We’re talking about man tears here. Know what those are? They’re not pretty, and usually only make an appearance when their team has lost the playoff (whatever that is). See, guys might like to act big, tough and invulnerable around their buddies. But we know that they’re just as vulnerable as we, ladies, are. And when we take our love away, they literally can’t cope.

Love Is Sometimes Blind

This is another one of interesting facts about love and attraction. Ever heard the phrase that “love is blind”? Maybe you’ve used it yourself, or perhaps someone has said it about you. We say that love is blind whenever someone is in love with another person who seems totally incompatible, or whose flaws they either cannot see or are willing to ignore. The thing is that love has to be blind if relationships are to flourish and last the distance. According to scientist, this so-called “blindness” is absolutely necessary. Everyone has flaws. However, when we’re in love with someone, we’re willing to overlook those flaws for the good of the relationship. Indeed, most of the time we just can’t see them. The other person is absolutely perfect in our eyes! If we weren’t blind to our partners flaws, no relationship would get far enough for us to get married and have kids. Instead, we’d be breaking up as soon as they snored in bed!

Animals Are Monogamous

Some of us like to think we’re on a different level to the animal kingdom. We like to think we’re intellectually superior (despite our cat outsmarting us time and time again), and we definitely like to think we know how to romance the opposite gender better. But did you know that, when it comes to love, animals have much more in common than we might think? Although the term “animal passion” describes two people full of lust who literally can’t keep their hands off one another, the truth is that animals tend to be very faithful. Whereas insects rip each other’s heads off after making love, animals tend to stick to just one lover. Wolves, black vultures, gibbons, lions and swans are just a handful of animals who practice monogamy. Once they’ve found their one, they have eyes for no one else. Aww. WE’RE TEARING UP.

Watch Out For Those Dangerous Situations

Ever watched an action movie or a thriller where a male and female character who have never met before are suddenly thrust together into a dangerous situation? Think the likes of Speed, where Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have to stop a bomb from exploding on a speeding bus that isn’t allowed to slow down. What always happens is that the two strangers fall in love by the time the film is over. Is it because the woman has found a brave hero? Nope. It’s actually because dangerous situations triggers the production of more dopamine in our brain, distorts our feelings – and can cause us to fall in love with the person we’re experiencing the danger with. Wanna fall in love? Go somewhere dangerous! (please don’t)

Falling In Love Is A Bit Like Cocaine

Next one of interesting facts about love and attraction is that falling in love is a similar sensation to that of a drug. It would be very unromantic if you ever described falling in love as “being a lot like taking cocaine,” but the neurological effects are staggeringly similar. Both taking a line of cocaine off a table and falling in love produces the same sensation of euphoria, as they both stimulate the same twelve areas of the brain. Huh, so this means that people are right when they describe love as “drug.”

Speaking Of Drugs

Painkillers. Ever taken them? Of course you have. Who hasn’t? Painkillers bring us great relief from toothache, headache, ulcers and so on. They are literally amazing. Painkillers work by causing your body to produce more oxytocin, a hormone that’s also produced when you cuddle or otherwise embrace your partner. In other words, when you cuddle up to your intended, it’s akin to taking a painkiller. In that moment and for a few moments afterwards, all your worries and pain is taken away. This must be why we need a hug from our partner when we’re having a bad day. There is science behind literally everything.

This Is What Butterflies Really Are

Here is another one of fun facts about love and attraction: Remember that funny sensation in your stomach when you’re near someone you love or are attracted to? We call it butterflies. It sounds cute! Actually, what we call butterflies are a positive stress response that’s triggered by adrenaline.

If You’re Hot, Your Partner Probably Will Be, Too

This is also one of interesting facts about love and attraction. Sure, it sometimes happens that a really hot girl ends up dating a guy that’s no where near as attractive as her. Often it’s because the guy is super confident or smart. However, it’s more likely that we’ll end up with someone who is on our level in terms of attractiveness. It all comes down to something called The Matching Hypothesis, which states that we tend to be attracted to people who are on our level. If someone is clearly too hot for us, we won’t waste our time pursuing them. And if someone is clearly below our own level of attractiveness, it’s also highly unlikely that we’ll hit it off. But, hey, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

Here Is The Middle Ages’ Biggest Beauty Secret