Twellium, Kasapreko and others, donate to ‘Help a Christmas Child’

More companies are donating to support Citi FM’s Christmas project, dubbed Help a Christmas Child’.

This year, the team will be visiting Adamrobe, a village in the Eastern Region.

The project, which seeks to fete and entertain children within the deprived community, has enjoyed support from many companies including Twellium Ghana and Kasapreko Company Limited, who have donated beverages to help refresh the children in that community.

SPL Estates, a real estate company based at Darkuman in Accra, but with properties at Adamrobe, also donated packs of drinks, biscuits, candies, boxes of water and cheese balls as part of their contribution to the project.

The annual event comes under the Citi Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of the station that seeks to support deprived communities every Boxing Day.

Citi FM undertakes this project by soliciting for food items and funds from its listeners to make it successful.

For several years, the station has put smiles on the faces of residents of deprived communities in the country with particular focus on children.

How to donate

Interested persons can donate to the project in cash or kind.

Donations of rice, sugar, oil, canned food, milk, biscuits, toys and confectionery, can be made at the front desk of the station, which is located at Number 11 Dr Morton Street, behind the Adabraka Police Station.

Cash donations can also be sent via mobile money on 0550900006 or 0205973973, whilst you can call 0302226013 for more information.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana