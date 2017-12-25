Ebony does ‘her thing’ at #D2R2017

The 90’s bad gal, Ebony, staged an awesome performance at the Decemba 2 Rememba concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

The ‘Maame Hwe’ hit maker started with her gospel song Aseda, and followed with other songs from her repertoire like ‘Kupe,’ ‘Poison,’ ‘Sponsor’ ‘Date Ur Fada’ and ‘Hustle.’

The audience was all beside themselves with joy as they watched the afro pop artiste do her thing on stage.

Other artistes that performed at the programme included Adoma, Adina, Magnom, Fancy Gadam, B4Bonah, Kidi. Kuami Eugene, Kurl Song, MzVee and KingPromise .

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

#D2R2017 was sponsored by Prime Insurance, Kwese TV, Ring and powered by Ved Investment.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana