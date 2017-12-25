D2R2017: A night of white top & jeans, great performances and comedy

The 2017 Decemba 2 Rememba concert, which paraded the crème de la crème of Ghana’s music acts, came off on Sunday night at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The only musical show that has over the years kept its audience in a uniform attire of white top and jeans, had the auditorium looking bright with amazing outfits in various styles and shape.

The concert opened with Adomaa who did a ‘mushup’ of some great Ghanaian tunes to the relish of patrons. She was at her usual best.

Her performance was followed by B4Bonah, Magnom, and Fancy Gadam shook the foundations of the auditorium with an energetic performance. The Music Prince of the North seems to wield the magical wand to stage performance. In fact, it was infectious watching him perform to songs like ‘Total Cheat’ which features Sarkodie.

The atmosphere of the 2017 Decemba 2 Rememba concert got electrified when Nigerian comedian Bash mounted the stage to serve patrons a good dose of laughter.

His jokes got the entire audience in stitches. He is one of the surprises CITI FM promised fans prior to this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba, and really he lived up to expectation.

After that, Adina was on stage to do a rendition of her hit songs including ‘Too Late’ and ‘Makoma.’

The auditorium got more charged up when the Lynx Trio took the stage. Kidi, Kuami Eugene and MzVee were phenomenal on the night.

Kidi got the crowd dancing and cheering to his two popular songs, ‘Odo’ and ‘Say You Love Me.’

Kuami Eugene, another great act from the camp of Lynx Entertainment, followed with his performance. He did ‘Boom Bang Bang,’ the popular ‘Angela,’ among others, after which MzVee joined him on stage to do ‘Rewind.’

MzVee took over and did songs like ‘Sing My Name,’ ‘Natural Girl’, among other hit songs from her repertoire.

The concert also featured the ‘90’s bad girl’ Ebony Reigns who thrilled the audience with a magical performance. The ‘Maame Hwe’ hit maker started with her gospel song Aseda and followed with other songs like ‘Kupe,’ ‘Poison,’ ‘Sponsor’ ‘Date Ur Fada’ and ‘Hustle.’

Kurl Songx joined her on stage as they did ‘Feeling’, and later left him on stage to do ‘Jennifer Lomotey.’

The programme ended with King Promise who also came in to add on to the fun and excitement for the official Christmas party.

The 2017 Decemba 2 Rememba was ably hosted by Osei Kwame and AJ Sarpong of Citi FM, and Nigerian comedian Bash, whose sense of humour really lighted up the auditorium.

In attendance were footballer Asamoah Gyan, actress Lydia Forson, and actor Van Vicker among others.

Some patrons also won amazing prizes from the sponsors.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organised by Citi 97.3 FM which has over the years generated much excitement among music lovers.

#D2R2017 was sponsored by Prime Insurance, Kwese TV, Ring and powered by Ved Investment.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana