Alhassan Suhuyini’s Facebook ‘impersonator’ arrested

A 26 year old confidence trickster is in the custody of the Tamale Police for allegedly using Facebook to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians in the name of the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and his colleague MP for Yendi, Mohammed Habib Tijani.

Seidu Nurudeen admitted using a fake Facebook account to defraud people under the pretense of getting them jobs and solving their problems through the two northern MPs.

He was arrested on Sunday December 24, 2017, and is assisting police in their investigations.

An Aide to the Tamale North Legislator, Salifu Abdul Dahim, told Citi News that Seidu Nurudeen has been on the police wanted list following Alhassan Suhuyini’s formal complaint.

According to him, Alhassan Suhiyini has asked the police to prosecute Seidu Nurudeen to serve as a deterrent to other s who engage in such fraudulent activities.

