Russian propaganda now highlighted on Facebook, Instagram

Last month, Facebook announced that it would create a tool for users to see if they follow pages and accounts that were linked to Russian-backed groups.

That tool is now live, and you can see for yourself if any of the pages you liked were created by the Internet Research Agency.

You can find the tool in Facebook’s Help Center, and it will show you a list of the various pages that you follow that are linked to the Kremlin-backed group, as well as when you liked and followed it.

You can also log in with your Instagram account. However, the tool won’t tell you if you shared or even saw content from the pages.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg initially dismissed the notion that his company could have influenced the 2016 presidential election, but the company later admitted that Russian-backed organizations placed ads through the site, and that upwards of 10 million people saw them.

–

Source: BBC