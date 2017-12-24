Nigerian comedian Bash thrills fans at #D2R2017

The atmosphere at the 2017 Decemba 2 Rememba concert got electrified when Nigerian comedian Bash mounted the stage to serve patrons a good dose of laughter.

His jokes got the entire audience in stitches. He is one of the surprises CITI FM promised fans prior to this year’s Decemba 2 Rememba and of course, he lived up to the billing.

Some artistes that have performed at the concert are Adoma, B4Bonah, Magnom, Adina and Fancy Gadam.

Also performing are top music acts like Ebony, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Kurl Songx, King Promise and Magnom.



Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organised by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

#D2R2017 was sponsored by Prime Insurance, Kwese TV, Ring and powered by Ved Investment.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana