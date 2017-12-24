Gh¢117m needed to complete Koforidua Affordable Housing project

The project engineer for the Affordable Housing project in Koforidua, Bio Sackey, has revealed that an estimated GhC117 million will be needed to complete the whole project.

Speaking to Citi News after a visit to the project site by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Sackey said that the project, which was awarded in 2001 under ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor, was abandoned when the New Patriotic Party government was voted out of power in the 2008 elections.

“In 2007, it was supposed to last about 6 months but after the change of government, nothing was done till now,” he said.

“Presently, we estimate that to complete it, we would need about 117 million Ghana cedis. As at 2007, we had about 4.2 with some external works.”

He further explained that the project is currently in Phase one, which will have 448 two-bedroom apartments.

“The bigger picture is to finish the whole project which is about 110 acres which will give us about 2400 flats. But now we are doing only the phase which will give you 448 two-bedrooms, 84 one-bedroom apartments and 36 shops. Every block has got 4 shops on the ground floor.”

The Affordable Housing Programme was launched back in September 2005.

The aim of the project was to provide houses to low and middle-income workers of the country. It was supposed to provide accommodation for at least 12,000 families.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

