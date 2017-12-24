D2R2017 in pictures

As promised, the biggest end-of-year music concert, dubbed Decemba to Rememba (D2R), lived up to expectations as patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) were on their feet dancing to tunes from the artistes billed for the event.

The concert, began with a performance from Adomaa followed by B4Bonah who thrilled patrons with his songs including “Dear God.”

Fancy Gadam also followed with an electrifying performance.

Magnom, Adina, Kuami Eugune, Kidi, MzVee, Kurl Song and King Promise, also put up their best in charging up the atmosphere.

The 90’s bad gal, Ebony, also staged an awesome performance at the event giving patrons value for money.

The ‘Maame Hwe’ hit maker started with her gospel song Aseda, and followed with other songs from her repertoire like ‘Kupe,’ ‘Poison,’ ‘Sponsor’ ‘Date Ur Fada’ and ‘Hustle.’

King Promise crowned off the night with a stellar performance, keeping the audience on their feet right until the curtains fell on another brilliant event.

The show was hosted by Brunch in the Citi host, Osei Kwame and AJ Sarpong of Citi 97.3 FM.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

#D2R2017 was sponsored by Prime Insurance, Kwese TV, Ring and powered by Ved Investment.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

