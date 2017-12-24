Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Kane equals goal record with hat-trick

Harry Kane equalled Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for the most goals scored in a calendar year with a fine hat-trick against Burnley.

The Spurs star opened the scoring with a first-half penalty and struck twice after the break to make it 36 league goals in 2017 – equalling the record Shearer set in 1995.

It was also the England international’s seventh treble of the year, and took his tally to 53 goals in all competitions, as Spurs ran out 3-0 winners at Turf Moor.

Kane now has one chance to break Shearer’s record, with Tottenham at home to out-of-form Southampton on Boxing Day.

Kane’s lethal finishing was the only thing really separating the two teams – Tottenham may have dominated the chances but both teams were sloppy in possession.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock in the sixth minute from the spot, after Dele Alli was bundled over in the box by Kevin Long – although Clarets fans hounded the England man for the remainder of the game for an alleged dive.

Kane made it 2-0 on 69 minutes went he was sent clear through by Moussa Sissoko’s clever pass and made it look easy as he stroked the ball past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

He then completed his hat-trick with a lethal finish at the far post, netting his 15th of the season.

The victory sees Tottenham leapfrog both Burnley and rivals Arsenal into fifth in the table.

–

Source: TalkSport