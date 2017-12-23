Group lauds prosecution of former NCA boss, 4 others

As the Akufo-Addo administration begins its first major prosecution of corruption allegations, Corruption Watch Ghana has expressed its confidence in the Attorney General to ensure justice prevails following the scandal that hit the National Communication Authority (NCA) earlier in 2017.

The group commended the AG’s Department for its action and noted that it will be keenly monitoring the proceedings.

In response to these developments, Corruption Watch Ghana, in a statement, said “we commend the AG’s Department for taking this step. Corruption Watch will keenly monitor the court process to its final conclusion. We trust that justice will prevail for the individuals, the state and people of Ghana.”

A former Chief Executive Officer of the NCA, William Tevie, and four others, were arraigned over the alleged fraudulent $6 million contract between the NCA and Infraloks Development Limited (IDL).

The five have been charged and arraigned for willfully causing financial loss to the state after some $4 million reportedly withdrawn from the NCA’s accounts for the purchase of a surveillance equipment.

Mr. Tevie, was put before a High Court alongside the NCA’s former board chairman, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie; Alhaji Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator; Nana Owusu-Ensaw, a former board member and the head of IDL, George Oppong.

The four have also been charged with 16 other offences, but they pleaded not guilty and were granted bail to the tune of $1 million each with three sureties

Reports indicate that an Israeli company, NSO Group Technology Limited was contracted to supply the surveillance equipment at the cost of $6 million, to enable National Security monitor conversations of persons believed to be engaged in terrorism.

IDL was also reportedly charging $2 million to facilitate the transaction, bringing the total sum to $8 million.

But the three, through the said contract, allegedly withdrew $4 million from the accounts of the NCA and have failed to account for it.

Find below the group’s full statement

Corruption Watch Ghana has taken notice of the action taken by the Attorney General’s (AG) Department to arraign before court, persons allegedly involved in the $6million National Communications Authority (NCA) corruption case.

Media reports earlier in the year, indicated that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) was investigating a case at the NCA involving the purchase of a listening device to monitor suspected terrorists although there was no proof that the device was delivered. It was later revealed that the NCA officials indicted in this case had withdrawn an amount of $4 million from the accounts of the Authority and that could not be accounted for.

In November 2017, Corruption Watch Ghana followed up on the case and the AG’s Department indicated it was preparing a docket to be sent to court.

On Friday, December 22, 2017, the AG’s Department arraigned before court, five persons accused of their alleged involvement in the $6million NCA scandal.

The 1st accused person, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, is a former Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA); the 2nd accused person, William Matthew Tetteh Tevie, is a former Director-General (DG) of NCA; the 3rd accused person, Nana Owusu-Ensaw is a former Board member of NCA who served as chairman of the Finance Sub-Committee of the NCA Board; the 4th accused person, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman is a former Deputy National Security Co-Ordinator and also a former Board member of NCA; the 5th accused person, George Derek Oppong, is a Director of Infraloks Development Ltd (IDL) a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr. Tevie alongside the former board chairman Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, Alhaji Osman a former Deputy National Security Coordinator and a private citizen George Oppong have been charged for willfully causing financial loss to the State Contrary to section 23(1) and section 179(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29. The five persons have also been charged with 16 other offenses.

Efua Idan Osam

CDD-Ghana Communications Officer

Email: e.osam@cddgh.org

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonling.com/Ghana