Fake ECG workers nabbed for extorting money from customers

December 23, 2017

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and defrauding some persons in Agbogba, near Legon in Accra, and surrounding communities.

The suspects, identified as Kofi Yeboah and Emmanuel Armah, are said to have introduced themselves to their victims as members of an ECG task force which had been set up to identify households that were connected to power illegally.

