A/Region: MTN rewards dedicated Mobile Money agents

Mobile telecom giant, MTN-Ghana has pledged to continue monitoring and tracking the activities of Mobile Money (MoMo) Merchants and Agents in order to sanitize the system.

Officials have said they will weed out persons whose activities are inimical to the Mobile Money business.

Officials have also warned that agents who are caught in malpractices will be blacklisted and will lose their businesses.

These remarks were made at an event to reward over 100 mobile money agents from about 214 businesses for their continuous dedication and partnership with the service.

The special event, which was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi, was to show the company’s gratitude to the mobile agents who operate in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN Ghana, Eli Hini said the telecom company will continue to advise and sensitize mobile money agents on the need to abide by the rules and regulations governing the financial transactions.

“The thing is, at the level we are, when you are caught in any malpractice, you lose your business. We blacklist you. And when we blacklist you, you are gone. You don’t have any opportunity to do the business again because there is a database that allows us to track everybody and monitor. So once we kick you out you can’t do it for any of the other [service] providers. So I think for me, it is important that we have agents who are dedicated to the job and these are the crop of people we have brought here. And if these are the good ones we have, then the opportunity there is for them to help us have a clean business.”

He said the company will continue to work with the agents to make the Mobile Money platform bigger and better.

The awardees took home certificates, plaques and items including television sets, generators, rechargeable fans, Huawei smartphones, motorbikes and MTN-branded souvenirs.

Some of the mobile agents expressed their delight with the awards programme by MTN and the prizes they were given.

The MTN Mobile Money platform currently boasts of over 6.2 million active “MoMo” users and 75,000 agents nationwide since it was launched about a decade ago in the country.

MTN-Ghana has pledged to remain poised to use innovative technology to make money transfer transactions much more simple and convenient for its existing and prospective subscribers.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana