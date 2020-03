Citi Breakfast Show, Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020 edition of the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle and the team.

In this edition, Bernard Avle and the team discussed the violent protest by the youth of Sogakope that saw them blocking the main Accra-Aflao road and destroying police property over the killing of the assemblyman for the area.

The team also discussed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Ghana and the Day 3 of the Citi FM/Citi TV Heritage Caravan.