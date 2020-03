Citi Breakfast Show, Thursday, 19th March, 2020 edition of the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle and the team.

In this edition, Bernard Avle and the team discussed updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana and also the complaints about the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) decision to go on with its registration exercise despite the earlier directive by President Akufo-Addo against public gatherings and a call for social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.