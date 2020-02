Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 edition of the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle and the team.

In this edition, Bernard Avle and the team discussed the call by the Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV for toe government to address the state of insecurity and bad roads in the Ashanti Region.

They also looked at the worsening vehicular traffic situation in the country’s capital cities.