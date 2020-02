Tuesday, 18th February, 2020 edition of the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle and the team.

In this edition, Bernard Avle and the team discussed the demolishing of some private companies at the Ghana Trade Fair Company and the contentions by those affected by the dawn exercise.

They also discussed the arrest of some 21 youth near Dzodze believed to be part of the Western Togoland secessionist group.