Hiplife artiste Kofi Kinaata joined Bernard Avle and the team on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 ahead of this year’s December to Remember concert to talk about his music.

Kinaata is noted for his unique fante rap style that has caught on with many Ghanaians.

Being the headline artiste for the December2Remember (#D2R) concert, he shed some light about his music career and what Ghanaians should expect from him at the concert.

Watch the video below: