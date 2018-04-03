Winnie Mandela was “fearless and remarkable” – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has eulogized anti-apartheid campaigner and former South African first lady, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, describing her as a fearless and remarkable woman.

Winnie Mandela died on Monday after a long illness, which had seen her go in and out of hospital since the beginning of the year [2018].

Winnie Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela, who were both jailed, were a symbol of the country’s anti-apartheid struggle for three decades.

However, in later years, her reputation became tainted legally and politically.

President Akufo-Addo in a tribute posted on his Facebook wall said Winnie Mandela will forever be remembered for her pivotal role in the anti-apartheid struggle.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of Winnie Mandela. Her name will echo down the ages, and will forever be remembered as a freedom fighter and a fearless and remarkable woman. Rest in perfect peace “Mama Wetu.” You’ve earned it.”

‘Mother of the Nation’

Mrs. Madikizela-Mandela was born in 1936 in the Eastern Cape – then known as Transkei.

She was a trained social worker when she met her future husband in the 1950s. They went on to have two daughters together.

They were married for a total of 38 years, although for almost three decades of that time they were separated due to Mr. Mandela’s long imprisonment.

To her supporters, she became known affectionately as “Mother of the Nation.”

