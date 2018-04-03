East Legon tunnel construction: Adjiriganor residents lament worsening traffic

Commuters and road users who ply the East Legon tunnel to Accra and Spintex and vice versa, are anxious to know when the new tunnel will be opened to traffic.

While at it, one of the road users told Citi News’ Caleb Kudah that the worsening traffic jam has compelled him and his family to move out of the area.

Though the stretch is a shorter route for many residents of East Legon, Adjiriganor and its environs to Accra and vice versa, the old tunnel, which only allows one stream of oncoming vehicles at a time, has made the rather short route more notorious for heavy traffic jams.

“I am going to Spintex, we have a warehouse there, but I have spent two hours in traffic this morning. We are moving from our house at East Legon Adjiriganor to Spintex just because of the traffic. We want to be closer to our work place. We heard in the news the tunnel will be complete in June and we don’t want to waste that much time” Hafiz lamented.

The contractors of the project are yet to announce when the tunnel will be opened to traffic.

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana