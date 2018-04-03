Bakua Health Centre needs facelift – Volta Chief

Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area and President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, has appealed for the renovation of the Bakua Health Centre, which was built in 1965.

He said the facility, which has a laboratory, reproductive health department, Out Patients Department, maternal and child health departments and 15 bungalows for staff was in a deplorable state due to the lack of rehabilitation since its establishment.

Nana Alloh made the appeal at a durbar held by the people of Likpe Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality to mark this year’s Lekoryi Festival.

He said the health centre was one of the few in the Region with a resident Doctor, midwives with 25 other staff and hence, needed to be given a facelift befitting a health facility.

Nana Alloh said through individual donations and funding from the Likpe Social Endowment Fund (LSEF), some renovation work was done two years ago but a considerable amount of work still needed to be done to enable it to serve the communities well.

He also said the Likpe Water Project, which served other towns in the area formed part of the Rural Water and Sanitation Project but had not been properly funded and maintained.

Nana Alloh said LSEF had provided the necessary funding for the rehabilitation of the project but called on government to help expand the project to other parts, which would cost an estimated amount of GH¢ 2.5 million.

He said the Likpe Senior High School also needed renovation because the school had not seen any major infrastructural change since it was built 50 years ago.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, assured that their appeals would be considered.

He said he was glad the people had made project initiation one of their main goals during the celebration of the festival.

Dr Letsa urged all farmers in the community to take advantage of government’s agricultural programmes such as the provision of improved seeds and supply of fertilizer at half price to increase their yields.

He made a pledge of GH¢ 5,000.00 towards the celebration and the water expansion project.

Madam Bernice Adiku Heloo, Member of Parliament, Hohoe also pledged GH¢ 1000 toward the water expansion project.

Lerkoyi is a festival celebrated every two years on Holy Easter Saturday by the Traditional Area as a homecoming event for the indigenes.

It offers them the opportunity to “protect the history and traditions of the land” and plan development projects.

–

Source: GNA