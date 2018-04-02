We’re ready to deal with increased operations at KIA – Immigration Service

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has indicated its readiness to manage the new terminal of the Airport which is expected to be completed soon.

According to DCOI Eric Afari, the Service is putting measures in place, including the training of its staff, to ensure that they are able to deal with the increased numbers at the Airport once the new terminal is operational.

He added that the terminal will consolidate the command’s ambition of making the Kotoka International Airport the number one airport in the sub-region.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited earlier reported that the project will be completed this April.

“Let me touch on our readiness for terminal 3. We are near completion of P3. The command is bracing for expanded operations at the terminal. The Immigration ICT setup at the new terminal is almost complete with the installation of workstations at both the arrival and departure halls,” he said.

“Officers are currently undergoing intensive intelligence training, training in customer care and ICT proficiency courses. This is to adequately prepare the Command to meet the high standard of performance expected at Terminal 3.”

DCOI Afari called on Ghanaians to register for the e-gate system that was inaugurated in March.

He stated that the launch of the e-gate would address the congestion issues at the Airport.

“With the inauguration of the e-gate at the KIA on Friday, 23 March, 2018 by the Minister of Communications in the presence of the Minister of Aviation, the stage is set to enroll Ghanaians onto the e-gate.The Command therefore wishes to invite all Ghanaian travellers who patronise the KIA to register or enroll onto the e-gate facility,” he said.

“Our records are that 57% of travellers using the KIA are Ghanaians. If this number is successfully enrolled onto the e-gate, the congestion at the arrival and departure halls during peak hours will substantially reduce.”

He also added that the Command increased revenue by over 60% in 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.

DCOI Eric Afari was speaking at the Frafraha foster home where the Service donated food items and ten thousand Ghana cedis to the Home.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citinewsroom.com/Ghana