Easter Orphan Project: Citi FM heads out for annual outreach [Photos]

Staff of Citi FM are headed to three selected orphanages in the country to make some donations to them as part of the Easter celebration.

The orphanages, which Citi FM has been supporting for 13 years, include the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra, and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Over the years, Citi FM has supported Orphanages with cash donations, stationery, food items and more, mostly collected from the station’s listeners and clients.

This year, Citi FMs support to Mama Laadi will be solely in cash.

In 2013, the station through the support of its listeners and corporate Ghana, built a vocational training center for BASCO, and the centre is intended to cater for training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, hairdressing, and masonry.

The Easter Orphan Project is a part of the Citi FM’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana