I’ve not been charged – Anyidoho insists 

Embattled Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has discounted claims that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has officially charged him with treason.

According to him, the CID is still investigating his alleged crime and has not proffered any charges against him.

“I was only in custody and let the records state that I have not been charged. I won’t go into the legality of it but I have not been charged with any offence. The police are still investigating the matter,” he added.

Mr. Anyidoho issued the disclaimer on Citi FM’s current affairs and news analysis programme, The Big Issue today, [Saturday], March 31, 2018.

Mr. Anyidoho was picked up last Tuesday by the CID for allegedly making some claims on public radio which have been deemed as treasonable.

He had, in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US saying it could spark a “social revolution” in Ghana.

“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhoea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he added.

Anyidoho has since been widely condemned for the comments.

He subsequently spent two nights at the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations after which the CID granted him bail on Friday.

Speaking on the Big Issue, Koku Anyidoho blamed the media for misreporting the alleged charges proffered against him by the CID.

“[Whether] mainstream media, social media, let us be all measured in the things that we report. As I came out of detention yesterday, from Graphic, [there were headlines such as] Koku Anyidoho charged. Who charged Koku Anyidoho? It’s sad. Who charged who? Where is the charge?” he fumed.

My detention was an experience

Recounting his confinement at the BNI, he said he was not manhandled, and was not also put in handcuffs as being speculated.

Mr. Anyidoho also described it as an experience saying his respect for the security agencies had gone up because of the professional manner in which they dealt with the case.

“The state said I had to be detained and I was detained; and it allowed me as a politician to begin to accept and respect the police, BNI bigger than ever before. Not that I ever disrespected them but now they have my greater respect.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

