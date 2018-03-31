Father crashes daughter’s proposal with “say no” sign

It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives.

No, we’re not talking about Levi’s proposal — although that was certainly memorable, too. We’re talking about the moment Allison’s dad, who was standing off in the distance, held a sign instructing his daughter to “Say no.”

“This is really just my dad’s personality,” Allison told Buzzfeed News, assuring the site that, yes, her father Jake was only joking. “We have a very close family and so he’s made little jokes like this before.”

Allison and Levi, of Winnemucca, Nev., had been dating for two years before he popped the question this past Saturday, but Allison claims her father always approved of Levi. In fact, according to Allison, Jake and Levi actually get along quite well, and that the two often enjoy playing tennis and riding dirt bikes together.

“We both know my dad so well, we got the joke right away and found it funny,” said Allison, who added that she was actually in tears as Levi was proposing, but broke out into laughter after seeing her father and his sign.

The Internet, too, has been having a good laugh at Jake’s sign. Allison tweeted out photos from her engagement following Levi’s proposal, and they’ve since racked up over 223,000 likes.

Oh, and for anyone wondering, Allison ‘ignored’ her father’s wishes and said yes.

Source: Fox News