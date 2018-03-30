Flagstaff House renaming a ‘cheap diversionary tactic’ – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the decision to change the name of the seat of government from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House as a diversionary tactic from the Akufo-Addo administration.

The NDC, in a statement, urged Ghanaians not to lose sight of the fight against the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.

The deal has had some Ghanaians expressing fears that the US Army has been granted permission to establish a military base, though both parties to the agreement have dispelled such fears.

“…this renaming gimmick is intended to be a cheap diversionary tactic from the overwhelming demand from Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo to stop mortgaging our sovereignty for a pittance,” the NDC stated.

The opposition party added that it will not be distracted from “continuing our demand for a better renegotiated mutually acceptable and reciprocally respectful agreement with the United States of America, which remains a friendly nation.”

“The NDC urges Ghanaians not to fall for this needless diversion and remain steadfast in the defence of our sovereignty and national dignity,” the statement added.

Koku Anyidoho arrest

The NDC’s opposition to the deal saw the arrest of its Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho.

Mr. Anyidoho was arrested on Tuesday for comments he made in his criticism of the ratification of the defence cooperation.

In an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, he warned of the overthrow of President Nana Akufo-Addo due to the ratification of the deal, stating that the overthrow will be in the form of a “civilian coup d’etat”.

He has since been granted bail.

Find below the full statement

NDC REACTS TO PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO’S RENAMING OF FLAGSTAFF HOUSE

WHEREAS there are many crucial issues of national importance begging for President Akufo-Addo’s urgent attention.

WHEREAS thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life and different political persuasion protested in Accra yesterday in a mammoth Put Ghana First Demonstration demanding that President Akufo-Addo stops the betrayal of Ghanaians and takes Ghana out of the infamous GHANA-US Military Cooperation Agreement.

WHEREAS this renaming gimmick is intended to be a cheap diversionary tactic from the overwhelming demand from Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo to stop mortgaging our sovereignty for a pittance.

WHEREAS this failed diversionary tactic will not stop us from continuing our demand for a better renegotiated mutually acceptable and reciprocally respectful agreement with the United States of America, which remains a friendly nation.

WHEREAS the NDC urges Ghanaians not to fall for this needless diversion and remain steadfast in the defense of our sovereignty and national dignity.

WHEREAS in wishing President Akuffo-Addo a happy birthday – we expect him to know that this is not the birthday present Ghanaians deserve. Ghanaians look forward to the President re-assessing his priorities and begin listening to the cries of the very people who made him President.

Signed,

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary, National Democratic Congress

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana