Easter’s significance must unite nation – CPP

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) on Good Friday called on Ghanaians, especially Christians, to use the occasion of Easter as a period for meditation on their individual and collective contributions to the family and society while working towards uniting the country.

In a commemorative message to the nation copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, and signed by the National Chairman, Professor Edmund N. Delle, admonished all to seek God’s guidance in honesty and offer an unpretentious prayer of supplication during the festive period.

He also tasked religious leaders to offer good counselling to political leaders, adding that “you should guide and direct us. We are working together for mankind both spiritually and physically, support us with godly counsel.

“As a nation, we need to move away from practices that threaten to destroy our values of truth and integrity,” stressing that Christ endured suffering for mankind which was very significant during this period and challenged Christians to recognize it during this Easter season.

“Let us show love and friendship to our neighbours, our communities and the disadvantaged. Many of us have spent the last month in a period of fasting, prayer and sober reflection and on Easter Day we will feast and make merry in remembrance of the resurrection of Christ,” Prof Delle stated.

“The CPP extends a hand of warmth to Ghanaians and all peoples of the world as we celebrate a significant period on the Christian calendar.

“We enjoin all celebrants, especially the youth to celebrate in circumspection and moderation to prevent any unfortunate incidents,” he said.

The CPP also called on the motoring public to be extra careful on the road as they drive around, and to “not rush for money. Lives are precious so drivers kindly take precautions on the road.

“Passengers must also not put pressure on the drives to speed-up, we must all work to eliminate the human tendencies that causes road accidents”.

–

Source: GNA