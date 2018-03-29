U/E to get database on vulnerable people

The Upper East Region will soon have a register of all vulnerable groups and households to guide the execution of government social intervention programmes.

This was disclosed by Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR).

The ongoing household data collection under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) targets over two hundred thousand households in the region, with a population of over One Hundred Million.

The exercise which will involve the collection of household information in the thirteen districts of the region will also include the classification households into poor, non-poor and extremely poor.

Speaking to Citi News in Bolgatanga, Acting National Coordinator of GNHR-MOGCSP, Dr Prosper Laari said, the exercise will provide the government with accurate data of the vulnerable for policy formulation and implementation.

“Once we successfully complete the data collection exercise, it means that we have a database in the Upper East Region such that, any time there is the need for social intervention programs like free school uniforms, LEAP, school feeding among others the right people will benefit.

The data will also provide information on the state of infrastructure such as roads, schools, water and social services critical for both national and local planning”

Dr Laari said the household registration exercise when completed will provide a centralized data for target the vulnerable and prevent multiple and duplicated data collection by other agencies.

He added that the registration exercise which ends in the region on 31st March 2018, has registered over 80 percent of targeted households and was hopeful of covering all households.

Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari said government quest to have a single database of the vulnerable is to ensure judicious use of resources on vulnerable in society and eliminate corruption.

He argued that the lack of data on households with the current system makes social intervention programmes targeted at the vulnerable difficulty since there is no data as to who is poor and in which community.

Mr Rockson appealed to the enumerators to get every household registered since it will guide government policy formulation targeted at the vulnerable.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana