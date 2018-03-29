Nukat Farms donates to Easter Orphan Project

Citi FM will on Easter Monday head to three orphanages to present the charity items solicited from listeners of the station.

Ahead of the trip, Nukat Farms, a poultry farm based in the Central Region, has donated 20 crates of eggs to project.

The donation was presented by the farm’s Managing Director, Daniel Tettey.

“Once in a while, we need to also take care of the underprivileged in society so it dawned on our hearts that this year, we should be part of this good cause that Citi FM is undertaking,” he said.

The Easter Orphan Project is a part of the Citi FM’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

The orphanages, which Citi FM has been supporting for 13 years, include the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

More donations welcomed

Although several donations towards the Citi FM Easter Orphanage Project have been received, more donations are still welcomed.

The donations can be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery etc.

Donations can be delivered in person at the premises of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, while cash donations can be made via mobile money via 0550 900 006.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana