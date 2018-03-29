Martin-Luther King Centre distances self from ‘leadership award’ to Buhari

The Martin Luther King, Jr Centre has distanced itself from a leadership and anti-corruption award given to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari recently received an award of leadership and anti-corruption from a group said to be associated with Martin Luther King.

The award was said to be part of the King’s family activities marking the Black History Month.

State House officials, including Bashir Ahmed, a media aide to the president, touted the award as given by the late civil rights activist’s nephew.

The nephew, identified as Isaac Newton-Farris also reportedly urged Nigerians to allow Mr Buhari continue as Nigerian president because of his tremendous achievement.

But following a deluge of requests from Nigerians on Wednesday, the King Centre, distanced itself from the award.

The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria

Source: Premium Times