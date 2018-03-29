Koku Anyidoho granted bail

The embattled Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has been granted bail after spending two nights in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Mr Anyidoho was released by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the agency handling the case, in the presence of his father, Major General Henry Kwami Anyidoho and his lawyers.

CitiNewsroom’s Fred Djabanor reported that the conditions under which he was released are immediately not known.

Mr Anyidoho was picked up at the International Press centre on Tuesday for making comments deemed treasonable.

Police have since been given permission to seize all electronic devices belonging to Mr Anyidoho by a High Court.

The court gave permission for all electronic gadgets including laptops, iPhone and iPads, believed to hold information related to the charge to be seized to aid the police investigations.

Mr Anyidoho landed in hot waters when, in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, he called for the overthrow of President Nana Akufo-Addo over the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.

He said the overthrow will be in the form of a “civilian coup d’etat”.

The host of the show on which the comments were made, Kwame Affrifa, had also been invited by the police to aid in their investigations.

Support from Mahama

A former President, John Mahama, made recent comments on social media which suggest he did not approve of the way Mr. Anyidoho was taken into custody by the police.

On Wednesday, Mr Mahama criticised the Police for what he described as their ‘high-handed’ responses to “innocent” Ghanaians who massed up at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday night in solidarity with the arrested NDC national executive.

In a Facebook post, the former President chided Akufo-Addo government for the manner in which Mr Anyidoho was arrested and later charged with treason.

He, however, did not make mention of the comments made by Mr Anyidoho which have been widely condemned.

Mr Mahama later visited Mr Anyidoho at the BNI headquarters.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Fred Djabanor/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

