Karpower deal extension: IES warns of rise in power cost (Audio)

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) is cautioning of an eventual increase in the cost of power generated from the Karpowership over the continuous payment of capacity charges.

The IES believes this will also defeat the immediate claims by the government of reducing the cost of power produced from the power barge.

The comments come on the back of government’s extension of the agreement with Karpower by ten more years.

The government is convinced that the extension is a good deal agreed on citing varied reasons.

However, the opposition NDC insists the extension is a mere indication of been vindicated.

The various players have been sharing their perspectives with Citi Business News on the extension which is expected to bring the cost of power per kilowatt hour down from 16 to 10 cents.

Click to listen to full audio report.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana