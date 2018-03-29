Barclays Bank Ghana posts GH¢386m in profits in 2017

Barclays Bank Ghana is confident of sustaining its profits and contribution to the new ABSA brand from this year onwards.

The Bank’s optimism is premised on its performance for last year (2017) where it recorded a profit after tax of 386.17 million cedis.

The Finance Director at Barclays Bank Ghana, Antoinette Kwofie disclosed this plan when she engaged journalists to explain the reasons accounting for the bank’s performance in 2017 on Thursday, March 29, 20180.

A year-on-year comparison of Barclay’s Bank’s financial results shows that between 2016 and 2017, Barclays bank’s profit went up by about 82 million cedis from the 304.53 million cedis recorded in 2016.

In 2017 also, the bank’s income such as interests on loans, as well as fees and commissions charged for use of ATMs for instance, went up 887.29 million cedis in 2017.

Equally, the bank spent a bit more on its expenditure including income taxes as well as personnel expenses in 2017.

Total expenses amounted to 337 million cedis in 2017 against the 291.79 million cedis recorded in the preceding year (2016).

Speaking to Citi Business News on the performance, the Finance Director at Barclays Bank Ghana, Antoinette Kwofie attributed the profitability to improved efficiency.

“This year you will see growth of 12.7 percent; between 2015 and 2016, you see a higher year on year growth compared to this figure. So the operational efficiency that we are putting in place to deliver better value to the customers and also to keep our cost within manageable range, is what is leading to the declining growth,” she stated.

Also, weighing Barclays Bank’s assets against its liability, which is the capital adequacy ratio, stood at 20.45 percent against 19.04 percent in 2016.

Meanwhile the Non-Performing Loan ratio stood at 13.6 percent compared to 19.17 percent.

Antoinette Kwofie also believes Barclays should sustain its strong performance and contribute to the new Africa Group brand, ABSA, later this year.

“Actually Ghana is one of the top three businesses outside of South Africa in the ABSA Group. In actual fact, of all the countries outside of South Africa, we were the most profitable in the group,” she added.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana