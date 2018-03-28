Over 200 displaced in Sissala West after rainstorm

A rainstorm has hit Gwollu, the capital of the Sissala West district of the Upper West region, displacing a total of 250 persons in the town.

The incident which happened last Wednesday destroyed properties worth hundreds of thousand Ghana Cedis in over 100 households.

Roofs of most the houses in the town were ripped off whiles some homes were completely washed by the storm. Two schools were also destroyed by the storm.

The victims, who are mostly farmers are living with friends and relatives for support whereas others have returned to their ravaged homes.

The Sissala West District Chief Executive, Mohammed Bakor, led a team of personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to access the extent of damage caused by the storm.

Presenting some relief items to some of the affected persons, the DCE said the assembly is outraged by the extent of damage and is working feverishly to get more support for all affected persons in the area.

He lamented “this is too much for us to contain. We never could imagine that such a heavy calamity will befall us. We are hoping that at least we will be able to meet everybody halfway so that we can have a decent living”.

Mr. Bakor, however, admonished residents in the Sissala West district to adhere to safety precautions and also desist from building on waterways.

He said, ” we cannot continue to watch helplessly while people break the law with impunity by building on waterways.”

He thanked the Member of Parliament(MP) for the area Patrick Adama Alhassan and the NADMO for responding promptly to assist the victims with the relieve items.

One of the displaced persons, Mr. Yahaya Fuseini, on behalf his colleagues thanked the MP and the Sissala West district assembly for the gesture and appealed to benevolent individuals and organizations to come to their aid.

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana