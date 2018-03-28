‘External forces’ blocking Anyidoho’s bail – Lawyer

Lawyer for embattled Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, is suspecting that the influence of some ‘external forces’ is responsible for the refusal to grant his client bail.

According to Victor Kojogah Adawudu, although the charge of treason brought against Anyidoho is a bailable offence, the security agencies have refused to grant his client that option.

“…we felt that there might be some interference coming from somewhere,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday.

Koku Anyidoho was picked up by the(CID) on Tuesday for making some comments deemed treasonable and has since been charged with treason.

In an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, he had indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.

The deal was ratified by Parliament despite the resistance of some sections of the public, which Anyidoho believes, will spark a “social revolution” in the country.

“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he added.

Anyidoho has since been widely condemned for the comments.

Members of the NDC stormed the CID head office yesterday to demand his release.

Mr. Anyidoho according to NDC officials is currently in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after security officials searched his house for weapons.

“The current position of the law is that every offense in this country is bailable. Before then, the criminal procedure code specified some offences that cannot be granted bail. The reason why they won’t grant you bail is that they want to keep you in custody to stand trial and to be able not to also interfere with the investigation of the police.”

“Now when this piece of legislation was in our books, my friend and colleague, Martin Kpebu took this matter up to the Supreme Court…and the Supreme Court said that piece of legislation is unconstitutional. It said all offence with magnitude being great or not is bailable…So when somebody comes and says that we don’t have instruction to bail, they have to give us reason. We know what the laws says…that is where the departure and we did not understand and we felt that there might be some interference coming from somewhere,” Adawudu added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

