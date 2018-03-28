Airtel Tigo integrate mobile transfer platforms

Customers of Airtel Money and Tigo Cash will by the end of April 2018, be integrated onto a single platform to allow for mobile money transactions.

This is according to the CEO of Airtel Tigo, Roshi Motman.

The move which will make them the second biggest mobile money operator in the country also forms part of the integration of the two companies after their merger in November 2017.

The telecommunication company has signed an agreement with Mahindra Comviva, a global leader in providing mobility solutions to help the company deliver the mobile money service on a secure and reliable platform.

The integration is expected to deliver superior customer experience by providing access to wider agent network, reduce customer cost of transaction, and facilitate product innovation.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, Roshi Motan revealed that move will be done in collaboration with 20 banks in the country to increase liquidity in the market.

“Another important point is with our partner banks so we are increasing the number of our partner banks to approximately twenty of them and the reason why we are doing that is first of all we want to be able to ease the liquidity in the market”.

The mobile money service of Airtel Tigo is currently in collaboration with eleven banks, some of which are Ecobank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Barclays Bank and GCB Bank.

Madam Rotman also explained that the service also seeks to bring convenience to its customers,

“Another major point is that we want our customers to easily be able to put money in the mobile wallet from the banks and from the banks into the mobile wallet.”

Meanwhile Director of Airtel Tigo Money, Edmund Barwah who assured customers of a secure platform to conduct their transactions, said the operational vending centers will also be increased from the current thirty thousand to sixty thousand.

“The integration and the merger also presents to us an opportunity of an expanded agent base; today, one of the key transactions within mobile money is the cash in cash out, we are expanding the ecosystem which means that we will be readily available everywhere”.

“Currently we have about thirty thousand vendors and we are looking to double that figure to 60 thousand within the next few months”.

AirtelTigo registered mobile money customers is currently at 6 million with a value transaction count at 4.5 million per month.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana