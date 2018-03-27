Ebony’s death: Stonebwoy to embark on road safety campaign

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Este Satekla, aka, Stonebwoy has expressed his willingness to join the campaign against motor accidents.

Speaking to Citi TV at the funeral of the late Ebony Reigns on Saturday, he said, as a victim of a car crash himself, he would admonish the citizenry to collectively help reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

“Unfortunately, she [Ebony] died in an accident. The same cause that kills almost thousands of people every year and a number of people every day. The same cause that leaves a number of people injured and deformed every time. I am an example of that; I’m an accident victim and I’m facing it till now,” he said.

When asked if he had planned on embarking on any campaign to help curb this problem, he said he was ready to use any means available to fight road accidents.

“Why not? Any form that we can advocate and educate the people about road safety, I am ready – and even as I speak now, it is gonna go far and you know we are all involved to make sure that we are all safe on our roads,” he added.

Stonebwoy was once involved in a car accident which claimed the life of his twin sibling. The accident rendered him disabled for a long period until he finally went through a successful surgery.

A few weeks ago, he donated an amount of GHc 5,000 and other items to patients at the accident ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Already, rapper Sarkodie has composed a song titled ‘Wakeup Call’ to raise awareness on road accidents on Ghanaian roads.

Other people in arts and showbiz have also added their voices to the call since Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony died in a gory motor accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road in February.

Watch Stonebwoy speak to Citi TV in the video below:

