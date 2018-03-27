Anyidoho’s ‘arrest’ over coup comment ‘needless’ – Sylvester Mensah

A member of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, has condemned the Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) invitation of the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.

Anyidoho was invited by the CID after making comments deemed treasonable.

Mr. Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM had indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.

“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo’s father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself,” Anyidoho warned.

Mr. Mensah in an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of a press conference by a group of opposition political parties known as Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty, said the reaction to the comments were needless.

“When the Minister of Finance during the opposition indicated that Ghana was ripe for a political coup d’etat, did we arrest him? We need to demonstrate some political tolerance in this country.What is happening is not fair. It is not proper. We are generating too much tension in this country. It does not serve the interest of any political party. It does not serve the interest of the opposition, it does not serve the interest of those in government. Tolerance is key in politics. This thing is being carried too far. It is being overstretched.”

Mr. Mensah believes the CID’s invitation was needless, since it was obvious “Koku Anyidoho is not planning a coup.”

“The General Secretary has dissociated the party from the general perception that Koku Anyidoho had made a statement to the effect that there will be a military coup. The issues are being overstretched.”

NPP condemns Anyidoho’s comments

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has described Mr. Anyidoho’s comments as reckless and amateurish.

“The NPP as a party unreservedly condemns this reckless, amateurish, and misguided statement from Mr. Anyidoho, especially judging from his background as a former presidential spokesperson for former President John Evans Atta Mills, who was hailed by all as a peace-loving personality,” a statement signed by National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Sammy Awuku added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana