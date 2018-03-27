Anyidoho charged with treason, refused bail

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Koku Anyidoho, has been charged with treason, and thus refused bail, following his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department [CID], earlier today [Tuesday].

A police source at the CID Headquarters in Accra, where Mr. Anyidoho is being held, confirmed the latest development to Citi News.

This comes shortly after he was taken to his house for a thorough search, and brought back to the CID Headquarters, where hundreds of NDC supporters had gathered outside demanding his release.

Mr. Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.

“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo’s father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself,” Anyidoho warned.

When he was asked by the Host to clarify his statement , Koku Anyidoho maintained that “history has an interesting way of repeating itself.”

“There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,’’ he noted further.

Mr. Sylvester Mensah, a leading member of the NDC, told a crowd of NDC supporters that he has been told that Mr. Anyidoho would not be granted bail.

He thus charged the supporters not to go home, saying the turn of events clearly shows the issue had become political.

“We have been told by the officer in charge that they are not going to grant him bail. There’s a law in this country that allows every offense to be bailable. Our lawyers are out there very angry. The General Secretary and senior party members are all there extremely angry, and to say that you cannot bail him is a political issue, and I don’t think anybody should go home.”

Citi News‘ Fred Djabanor also reports from the Police Headquarters that there had been attempts by national executives of the NDC and lawyers, to secure bail for Mr. Anyidoho, but that has not happened, as he has now been moved from the Police CID to an unknown location.

Addressing party supporters, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the party will still join in the demonstration scheduled for Wednesday against the Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement ratified by Parliament last Friday despite a boycott by the Minority.

The Arrest

Mr. Anyidoho was picked up at the International Press Centre in Accra during a press conference by a group of opposition political parties known as the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty, who are kicking against the Ghana-US Defence Cooperation agreement ratified by Parliament last Friday.

The group comprises the People’s National Convention [PNC], the National Democratic Congress [NDC], the Convention People’s Party [CPP], the Progressive People’s Party [PPP], and the All People’s Congress [APC].

The press conference was attended by a number of the parties’ top officials including NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Hassan Ayariga of the APC and Bernard Mornah, PNC Chairman, who condemned the invasion of the press conference to arrest Mr. Ayidoho, saying it was an attempt to silence them and a threat to freedom of speech.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana