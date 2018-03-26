La: Lack of streetlights threatening security [Report]

Residents of La, a suburb of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly in the Greater-Accra Region, and commuters who use the Accra-Tema Beach Road, on a daily basis battle with poor visibility and constant robbery attacks.

This is simply because streetlights dotted across the Beach Road area have not been functioning for many years now.

In this report, Citi News’ Akosua Ofewaa Opoku sought to find out when the bulbs in these streetlights will light up.

Click on audio to listen to Akosua’s report:

–

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana