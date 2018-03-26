Aguero reiterates desire to return to Argentina in 2020

Sergio Aguero has reiterated his desire to return to Independiente when his contract at Manchester City expires.

The 29-year-old joined City in 2011, signing from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

During his six years in Manchester, Aguero has been prolific and has become a legendary figure.

He has just over two years left on his contract at the Etihad and says he wants to head back to his first club when his time is up in Manchester.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina, he said: “I always said that I would like to return to Independiente when my contract ends with City, which is in 2020. I am not thinking about that now. I am focused on finishing the season well and reaching the World Cup.”

Aguero is currently on international duty with Argentina as they prepare to play Spain at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday

–

Source: Sky Sports