Abuse of Tramadol pain killer increases among Ghanaian youth [Report]

There is a growing trend of Tramadol abuse among Ghanaian youth in some parts of the country.

Recent surveys have shown the drug is also used among market women, drivers, and in some cases, students.

The abuse of Tramadol, a pain relief drug, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

The following report put together by Zoe Abu-Baidoo and Philip Nii Lartey highlights the growing appetite for the drug among a teeming number of youth, and the role of the appropriate authorities in dealing with this trend.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana